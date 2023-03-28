Senior Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 28, 2023

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science/Information technology
  • 5+years solid Python coding experience.
  • 7+ years software development experience
  • Knowledge and experience with one or more development methodologies.
  • Experience in developing engineering processes
  • Strong knowledge of JavaScript, Python, PostgreSQL, and HTML.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile methodologies
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • postgreSQL
  • Python

About The Employer:

Our client is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa. They are looking to bring onboard an Agile Business Analyst to join their team.

