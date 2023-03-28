Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Mar 28, 2023

Remote job opportunity open to a Senior Developer with experience in Python. Ideal candidate is reliable and has a passion for coding and development.
Key Requirements

  • 6+ years’ experience working with Python
  • BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
  • Django/Flask Framework
  • JavaScript

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • python
  • django
  • javascript
  • flask

