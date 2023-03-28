Senior Test Analyst (SS&C, Sanlam) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are recruiting for a Senior Test Analyst to join our dynamic team in a hybrid work environment located in Cape Town for a 6-month contract position.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- API and Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).
- Integration Platform testing.
- Black and White box testing (back-end testing).
- Web Based on Application testing.
- Mobile application testing.
- Strong SQL.
- Full STLC Testing experience.
- Strong experience in ISTQB Standards and techniques.
- Experience using DevOps – Azzure tool for testing.
- Experience working with an Agile team, development methodology, and collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence).
- Experience working with HP ALM (QC).
- Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML