Senior Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client who is market-leading services with an international client base is looking for a Senior Web Developer. The Senior Web Developer will be responsible for creating highly scalable, responsive web applications that facilitate a great user experience. The successful candidate will be required to design with the latest technology e.g. JavaScript framework experience.
Key Responsibilities
- Designing, maintaining, and implementing website coding architecture and new features as
- Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites.
- Some level of back-end development will be required.
- Proposing website solutions as required.
- Working with the Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines.
- Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands.
- Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements.
- Third-party API integrations.
- Document changes to current/future implementations and Changes to Dev Processes.
- Transfer technical knowledge to the greater Team
Essential Competencies
- A minimum of 5 years of Front-End/Web Applications development experience
- Relevant degree/ diploma
- Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment
- Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile-based software projects
- Proven knowledge of SOLID Principles & UML understanding
- Angular experience
- JavaScript Frameworks
Location & Type
- Western Cape/ Hybrid
Technical Non-Negotiables
Minimum Requirements
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a Global e-commerce Service provider with 20 of years market-leading Technical knowledge and expertise – Cape Town based.
Providing an environment for talented ambitious people to thrive, be innovative and work with world class tech systems as well as join a team of hardworking highly skilled individuals.
Amazingly they promote fun and excitement just as much as hard work. They are providing world-class benefits and support structures for you to exceed your perceived potential while enjoying every moment.
Working with the best resources with those at the top of their field, a High level company for high level individuals.
If you’re an expert in your field and thrive for growth and development beyond your current skillset, look no further