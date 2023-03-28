Senior Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client who is market-leading services with an international client base is looking for a Senior Web Developer. The Senior Web Developer will be responsible for creating highly scalable, responsive web applications that facilitate a great user experience. The successful candidate will be required to design with the latest technology e.g. JavaScript framework experience.

Key Responsibilities

Designing, maintaining, and implementing website coding architecture and new features as

Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites.

Some level of back-end development will be required.

Proposing website solutions as required.

Working with the Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines.

Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands.

Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements.

Third-party API integrations.

Document changes to current/future implementations and Changes to Dev Processes.

Transfer technical knowledge to the greater Team

Essential Competencies

A minimum of 5 years of Front-End/Web Applications development experience

Relevant degree/ diploma

Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile-based software projects

Proven knowledge of SOLID Principles & UML understanding

Angular experience

JavaScript Frameworks

Location & Type

Western Cape/ Hybrid

Technical Non-Negotiables

Angular experience

JavaScript Frameworks

Minimum Requirements

Relevant degree/ diploma

Desired Skills:

Angular experience JavaScript Frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a Global e-commerce Service provider with 20 of years market-leading Technical knowledge and expertise – Cape Town based.

Providing an environment for talented ambitious people to thrive, be innovative and work with world class tech systems as well as join a team of hardworking highly skilled individuals.

Amazingly they promote fun and excitement just as much as hard work. They are providing world-class benefits and support structures for you to exceed your perceived potential while enjoying every moment.

Working with the best resources with those at the top of their field, a High level company for high level individuals.

If you’re an expert in your field and thrive for growth and development beyond your current skillset, look no further

