Senior Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Mar 28, 2023

Our client who is market-leading services with an international client base is looking for a Senior Web Developer. The Senior Web Developer will be responsible for creating highly scalable, responsive web applications that facilitate a great user experience. The successful candidate will be required to design with the latest technology e.g. JavaScript framework experience.

Key Responsibilities

  • Designing, maintaining, and implementing website coding architecture and new features as
  • Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites.
  • Some level of back-end development will be required.
  • Proposing website solutions as required.
  • Working with the Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines.
  • Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands.
  • Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements.
  • Third-party API integrations.
  • Document changes to current/future implementations and Changes to Dev Processes.
  • Transfer technical knowledge to the greater Team

Essential Competencies

  • A minimum of 5 years of Front-End/Web Applications development experience
  • Relevant degree/ diploma
  • Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment
  • Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile-based software projects
  • Proven knowledge of SOLID Principles & UML understanding
  • Angular experience
  • JavaScript Frameworks

Location & Type

  • Western Cape/ Hybrid

Technical Non-Negotiables

  • Angular experience
  • JavaScript Frameworks

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant degree/ diploma

Desired Skills:

  • Angular experience JavaScript Frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a Global e-commerce Service provider with 20 of years market-leading Technical knowledge and expertise – Cape Town based.

Providing an environment for talented ambitious people to thrive, be innovative and work with world class tech systems as well as join a team of hardworking highly skilled individuals.

Amazingly they promote fun and excitement just as much as hard work. They are providing world-class benefits and support structures for you to exceed your perceived potential while enjoying every moment.

Working with the best resources with those at the top of their field, a High level company for high level individuals.

If you’re an expert in your field and thrive for growth and development beyond your current skillset, look no further

