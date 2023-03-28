Software Developer (Full stack.net) – Eastern Cape East London

Mar 28, 2023

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing is looking to employ a Software Developer (Full [URL Removed] to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

Technical Requirements:

Must be proficient in:

  • Proficient in Net (C#) programming.
  • Proficient in W3C standards
  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
  • Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
  • Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
  • Cloud, Container / Kubernetes experience would be beneficial

Non-Technical Requirements:

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
  • Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Good communication skills.
  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
  • Great attention to detail.
  • Good leadership skills.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Knowledge and Experience
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
  • Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
  • 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Information Systems
  • Information Technology
  • Javascript

