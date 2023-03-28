Software Developer (Full stack.net) – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing is looking to employ a Software Developer (Full [URL Removed] to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Technical Requirements:

Must be proficient in:

Proficient in Net (C#) programming.

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Cloud, Container / Kubernetes experience would be beneficial

Non-Technical Requirements:

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication skills.

A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

Great attention to detail.

Good leadership skills.

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Knowledge and Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous

3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Information Systems

Information Technology

Javascript

