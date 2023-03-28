Solutions Architect (Durban) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Position: Network Engineer / Solutions Architect (Durban – hybrid work from home and occasional office)

Location: Durban

Company: A successful ISP is looking for a Network Engineer or Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team!

If you are a fast learner and proficient at mastering new technologies and concepts quickly, and you believe you are ready to take the next step in your career into Solutions Architecture, this role may be for you!

You will need to have excellent communication skills both written and verbal to be used in presentations and technical write-ups.

In addition, you will need to have exposure to network design and have a high degree of competency in technical areas: Networking Protocols/Services.

NON Negotiable: Current certifications ; CCNP and/or HCIP and/or JNCIA or higher

Experience includes:

Minimum of 3- 5 years relevant experience with exposure to designing, planning complex network infrastructure.

Solid experience (5 years +) trouble-shooting and maintaining complex network infrastructure

Solid expertise in Routers, Switches, Firewalls ideally from a variety of manufacturers.

High degree of competency in technical areas: Networking Protocols/Services

Have a high degree of competency in Multicast technologies, Packet Analysis and Firewall configuration tools

Experience working with Mikrotik an added advantage

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a successful and growing company, in a collaborative and team orientated role with an excellent scope for growth!

Desired Skills:

Network Solutions Architect

SDWAN

Solutions design

Learn more/Apply for this position