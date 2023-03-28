UI UX Designer

Mar 28, 2023

Our client is looking for a creative and skilled UX Designer who will be involved in the optimisation of applications and products to improve the user experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Developing and maintaining design wireframes and specifications.
  • Conducting user research and testing.
  • Make products more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.
  • Collaborating with Designers and Developers to create intuitive, user-friendly software.
  • Create personas through user research and data.
  • Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success.
  • Creating and implementing surveys for direct customer feedback.
  • Creating storyboards to reflect a typical customer.
  • Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g., usability, fundability).

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma
  • Proven experience as a UX Designer, UI Designer or Web Designer.
  • Strong portfolio of design projects.
  • Familiarity with interaction design and information architecture.
  • Proficient in design software (e.g., UXPin, Balsamiq).
  • Knowledge of HTML/CSS; JavaScript, MS Office advanced skills.
  • Good understanding of software systems and data products.
  • Artistic eye for design.
  • Ability to think creatively.

Desired Skills:

  • UX
  • UI
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • UXPin
  • Balsamiq
  • Wireframes
  • Personas
  • Design
  • Wireframing
  • Mockup
  • User Experience Design
  • UX Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

