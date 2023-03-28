UI/UX Designer

UI/UX Designer – Remote Position (JHB/CPT)

Are you creative and funky female with at least 5 years design experience? This fantastic opportunity is for you!!

R 600 000 – R 800 000 P/a Plus Benefits Plus study opportunities

Must be able to show your UX/UI Design skills with a strong portfolio and keen focus on USSD

Have a proven track record of designing clean, simple and cutting-edge USSD and mobile interfaces

Be able to present designs and sell solutions to various stakeholders

Solve problems creatively and effectively- thinking outside the box

Must have knowledge of the latest web, mobile and UX/UI trends, techniques, and technologies.

Clear understanding of usability, user-centered design

Bachelor’s degree in human-Computer Interaction, Interaction Design, Graphic Design, or related field

Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator, OmniGraffle, Axure, Sketch, Invision, Flinto, InDesign, Paper or other visual design and wire-framing tools

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, PHP, Flash and JavaScript

Able to work in an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

UI/UX Designer

5 years design

Agile environment

