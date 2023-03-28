UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our client is looking for a creative and skilled UX Designer who will be involved in the optimisation of applications and products to improve the user experience.
Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining design wireframes and specifications.
- Conducting user research and testing.
- Make products more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.
- Collaborating with Designers and Developers to create intuitive, user-friendly software.
- Create personas through user research and data.
- Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success.
- Creating and implementing surveys for direct customer feedback.
- Creating storyboards to reflect a typical customer.
- Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g., usability, fundability).
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma
- Proven experience as a UX Designer, UI Designer or Web Designer.
- Strong portfolio of design projects.
- Familiarity with interaction design and information architecture.
- Proficient in design software (e.g., UXPin, Balsamiq).
- Knowledge of HTML/CSS; JavaScript, MS Office advanced skills.
- Good understanding of software systems and data products.
- Artistic eye for design.
- Ability to think creatively.
Desired Skills:
- UX
- UI
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- UXPin
- Balsamiq
- Wireframes
- Personas
- Design
- Wireframing
- Mockup
- User Experience Design
- UX Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design