UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our client is looking for a creative and skilled UX Designer who will be involved in the optimisation of applications and products to improve the user experience.

Responsibilities:

Developing and maintaining design wireframes and specifications.

Conducting user research and testing.

Make products more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.

Collaborating with Designers and Developers to create intuitive, user-friendly software.

Create personas through user research and data.

Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success.

Creating and implementing surveys for direct customer feedback.

Creating storyboards to reflect a typical customer.

Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g., usability, fundability).

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma

Proven experience as a UX Designer, UI Designer or Web Designer.

Strong portfolio of design projects.

Familiarity with interaction design and information architecture.

Proficient in design software (e.g., UXPin, Balsamiq).

Knowledge of HTML/CSS; JavaScript, MS Office advanced skills.

Good understanding of software systems and data products.

Artistic eye for design.

Ability to think creatively.

Desired Skills:

UX

UI

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

UXPin

Balsamiq

Wireframes

Personas

Design

Wireframing

Mockup

User Experience Design

UX Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

Learn more/Apply for this position