Business Analyst (Banking Consulting)

Level: Intermediate (5-7) years

JD:

A professional with experience in Business Analysis, Requirement Gathering, Business Process management, and Cost Benefit [URL Removed] client throughout the entire spectrum of shared services transformation journey including feasibility study, business case analysis, target operating model design, SSC design and build out support, service management support, change management, process review and continuous improvement. Requirement gathering by interacting with stakeholders from various business areas.

Please do apply should you meet the above requirements.

Kindly note that this role is open to immediately available and South African citizens.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Banking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position