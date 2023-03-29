Business Analyst (Tax Technology) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a well-established management consulting firm specialising in the Banking and Insurance industry, is seeking a Business Analyst with Tax Technology experience to join their team. You will work closely with clients to design, develop, and implement tax technology solutions. The ideal candidate must have a solid understanding of tax technology and 5+ years of experience working with SQL, Power BI, and PowerApps. The candidate should be a self-starter with excellent communication and collaboration skills.

DUTIES:

Conduct business process analysis and requirements gathering for tax technology projects.

Design and implement solutions using SQL, Power BI, and PowerApps.

Develop and maintain data models and dashboards.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of solutions.

Provide training and support to clients on the use of tax technology solutions.

Stay up to date with industry trends and developments in tax technology.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Accounting, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in Business Analysis with Tax Technology.

Strong proficiency in SQL, Power BI, and PowerApps.

Experience in data modeling and visualization tools.

.

Knowledge of tax regulations and compliance requirements is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Tax

Learn more/Apply for this position