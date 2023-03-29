CX Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for TechMod from a CX Design perspective, ensuring that process definitions, business rules and requirements take into account the required successful customer outcomes and best state customer journeys.

Requirements

Identification of personas as input to CX Design

Definition and documentation of successful customer outcome canvases

Definition and documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios

Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives

Support development teams during the development and test life cycle

Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required

Participate and contribute in solution design sessions

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)

Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)

Customer Journey Map and Customer Narrative design

Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale

Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments

Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential

Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage

Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

Desired Skills:

BPMN

UML

UX/UI

Agile SDLC

CX Design

Learn more/Apply for this position