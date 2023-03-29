CX Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for TechMod from a CX Design perspective, ensuring that process definitions, business rules and requirements take into account the required successful customer outcomes and best state customer journeys.
Requirements
- Identification of personas as input to CX Design
- Definition and documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
- Definition and documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
- Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
- Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
- Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required
- Participate and contribute in solution design sessions
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
- Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)
- Customer Journey Map and Customer Narrative design
- Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
- Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
- Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential
- Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage
- Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage
Desired Skills:
- BPMN
- UML
- UX/UI
- Agile SDLC
- CX Design