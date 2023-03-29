CX Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Mar 29, 2023

To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for TechMod from a CX Design perspective, ensuring that process definitions, business rules and requirements take into account the required successful customer outcomes and best state customer journeys.
Requirements

  • Identification of personas as input to CX Design
  • Definition and documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
  • Definition and documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
  • Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
  • Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
  • Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required
  • Participate and contribute in solution design sessions

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
  • Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)
  • Customer Journey Map and Customer Narrative design
  • Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
  • Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
  • Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential
  • Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage
  • Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • BPMN
  • UML
  • UX/UI
  • Agile SDLC
  • CX Design

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *