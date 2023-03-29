Data Engineer

As a Data Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the development of data pipelines and ETL tools. You will also be involved in all aspects of business intelligence including developing and implementing reporting solutions. You should have experience with SQL Server or similar databases, as well as an understanding of relational databases such as MySQL. Experience working with Hadoop is preferred but not required.

Requirements

Supports the design and implementation of data architecture, database design, system processing, and data warehousing

Designs new and innovative ways to create, manage, process and visualize data for successful analysis

Builds and implements datastores from data input to data output as part of a larger system

Works with database administrators (DBAs) on storing, analyzing, and transforming data for the business

Implements and maintains database designs and scripts that interact with other systems.

Delivers data solutions through the use of advanced techniques and tools

Create pipelines & procedures

Integration (Source & Target)

Data Testing (Including Pipeline testing)

Schedule Jobs

Documentation (SoPs, Technical Docs)

Deployment and monitoring

Create technical specification documents

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field required

Experience with large scale systems and business applications a plus

Five years of experience in data engineering and a strong background in computer programming

Experience with SQL, RDBMS and/or NoSQL databases preferred

Desired Skills:

sql

rdbms

nosql

mysql

hadoop

