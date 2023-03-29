Database administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The role has responsibility for responsible for designing, testing, planning, implementing, protecting, operating, managing and maintaining company databases. This role will also have a secondary role for the implementation and management of new servers (Virtual and Physical) , and support and Maintenance of multiple Microsoft based applications.

QUALIFICATION AND EREQUIREMENTS

A relevant degree or diploma in Information Technology or related qualification

– Relevant Knowledge of Cloud based services (Azure, Office 365, Mimecast etc.)

– 3 Years+ of hands-on experience managing / Installing MS SQL Services

– 5 Years+ experience working directly with large corporate customers

– 5 Years+ experience in providing documented infrastructure designs aligned to business requirements

– 5+ years of experience with programming languages such PL/SQL coding

– 3+ years of experience in administering, managing and tuning databases on MS SQL server

– Proven understanding of monitoring, diagnostic and analytics tools

– Knowledge and experience of physical server infrastructure

– Advanced analytical and problem-solving abilities

– Demonstrated ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

– Must be results-oriented and customer-focused

– Self-starter with ability to work on their own with ability to provide leadership and guidance when needed.

– Ability to prioritize and respond dynamically to a changing environment

– Good understanding of data and schema standards and concepts

Advantageous

– 3 Years+ of Experience in a mining and processing environments

– Relevant Microsoft SQL certifications

– SharePoint general monitoring and maintenance

– Governance Framework Certified (ITIL, COBIT or equivalent)

– A Relevant VMWare Certification VCAP or VCDX

– Experience working with Linux / Unix

RESPONSIBILITIES:

This role will be responsible for the following areas across all sites:

a. SQL Server management

i. Provide guidance and support to Application Developers

ii. Assist with schema design and SQL query tuning

iii. Install, tune, implement and upgrade SQL Server installations

iv. Previous experience with DBA case tools (frontend/backend) and third-party tools

v. Write and deploy SQL patches

vi. Proactively make recommendations for system improvements

vii. Prepare and present KPI information on the environment

b. Active Directory services (including DC’s, Azure etc.)

c. O365 Management

d. Backup services / DR

e. Microsoft Server management

– Ability to establish work priorities and ensure work is performed in a safe, timely manner

– Engagement with suppliers regarding outages and incident reporting

– Troubleshoot issues as they arise – from the simple to the complex

– Perform scheduled maintenance and upgrades on virtual environments and standalone servers

– Provide support for server infrastructure on an on-call rotation

– Work with multiple teams to identify bottlenecks and other server configuration issues

– Document Server infrastructure, such as Server Room Layouts, Virtual Hosting Designs, backup plans and DR configurations, and other systems deemed to be critical

– Demonstrated experience with network architectures and security vulnerabilities associated with Servers

– Maintain and organize reporting information and documentation for Management review

– Ensuring Servers and VM environments are protected at all times via patch updates, Server Room / Disaster Recovery site management

– Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems availability according to the MIS targets.

– Maintain systems security, systems backup, and systems redundancy strategies according to MIS policies and ensuring that procedure is created and improved.

