Mar 29, 2023

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the Automotive Manufacturing Sector is looking to employ a DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic IT Department in East London.
Job Description:

  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.
  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
  • Kubernetes/Docker Knowledge
  • Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt
  • Data Engineering
  • AZURE Solution Architecture
  • AZURE DevOps
  • Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
  • Database (PostgreSQL)
  • Network/Security/Credential management
  • Monitoring management
  • Pipeline management
  • Middleware Integration
  • Microgateway knowledge
  • Data Ingestion
  • Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge
  • API orientated approach and knowledge
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps Engineer
  • Information Technology
  • Data Engineering
  • AZURE Solution Architecture

