Digital Twin Software Engineer (2069 2070) – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Digital Twin Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long-term impact, then turning to code details.
- Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.
- Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of.
- Sound understanding of computer science.
- Great code organisation and quality
- Commitment to infrastructure as code
- Automation
- TDD (Test-Driven Development)
- BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
- Key Skills (or equivalent):
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Strong Debugging skills
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- java
- springboot
- developer
- sodtware developer