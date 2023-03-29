Digital Twin Software Engineer (2069 2070)

Mar 29, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Digital Twin Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long-term impact, then turning to code details.
  • Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.
  • Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of.
  • Sound understanding of computer science.
  • Great code organisation and quality
  • Commitment to infrastructure as code
  • Automation
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development)
  • BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
  • Key Skills (or equivalent):
  • Building CLI Tools
  • Building Python Libraries
  • Python Unit Testing
  • Using Public Cloud Services
  • Java Exposure
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working
  • Strong Debugging skills

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • springboot
  • developer
  • sodtware developer

