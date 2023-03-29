Digital Twin Software Engineer (2069 2070)

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Digital Twin Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long-term impact, then turning to code details.

Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.

Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of.

Sound understanding of computer science.

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Desired Skills:

java

springboot

developer

sodtware developer

