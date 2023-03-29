Field Technician

Mar 29, 2023

Diesel Technician – commercial vehicles – Rustenburg

  • Receive the workshop and breakdown order and check its content for accuracy and understanding
  • Respond on WhatsApp Group when attending and work finished
  • Attend to all breakdowns 24/7 on behalf of the client
  • Ability to work out the back of a Bakkie and fix on the spot
  • Ability to use checklists during pre-diagnosis on the basis of which proper execution of each step can be checked and documented correctly
  • Conduct a visual inspection and/or on-board diagnosis during the pre -diagnosis step
  • Perform the daily visual inspection as per check list on client vehicles
  • Perform difficult and complex diagnoses in respective field using basic tools and methods and procedures
  • Perform systematic and structured diagnoses using information from customer complaints, current values and stipulations in the diagnosis systems
  • Install major and complex components and systems in vehicles, network these with the vehicle systems and put them into service in an expert manner
  • Independently plan and perform all complex repair work necessary to restore system functions,
  • Inspect disassembled and dismantled parts and replace them with new or reconditioned parts
  • Independently conduct final inspections and functional tests in relation to all complex repair work
  • Return parts (old/unusable parts) and document the work carried out
  • Record the hours worked supply weekly overtime, breakdown and claim forms.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Qualified Diesel Technician
  • At least 4 years commercial experience as a Technician
  • Must have Field Service experience on any Product
  • Code 14 License with valid PDP.
  • Good communication skills
  • Accuracy and great attention to detail
  • Must be able to Write and Speak English
  • Adaptability to most conditions ie. weather conditions
  • Hand eye coordination
  • Technical expertise, understanding and knowledge
  • Physically fit
  • Confident approach- anticipates issues and requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Diesel mechanic
  • field technician
  • code 14
  • trucks
  • commercial vehicles

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical + Provident

