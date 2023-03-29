Field Technician – North West Rustenburg

Diesel Technician – commercial vehicles – Rustenburg
- Receive the workshop and breakdown order and check its content for accuracy and understanding
- Respond on WhatsApp Group when attending and work finished
- Attend to all breakdowns 24/7 on behalf of the client
- Ability to work out the back of a Bakkie and fix on the spot
- Ability to use checklists during pre-diagnosis on the basis of which proper execution of each step can be checked and documented correctly
- Conduct a visual inspection and/or on-board diagnosis during the pre -diagnosis step
- Perform the daily visual inspection as per check list on client vehicles
- Perform difficult and complex diagnoses in respective field using basic tools and methods and procedures
- Perform systematic and structured diagnoses using information from customer complaints, current values and stipulations in the diagnosis systems
- Install major and complex components and systems in vehicles, network these with the vehicle systems and put them into service in an expert manner
- Independently plan and perform all complex repair work necessary to restore system functions,
- Inspect disassembled and dismantled parts and replace them with new or reconditioned parts
- Independently conduct final inspections and functional tests in relation to all complex repair work
- Return parts (old/unusable parts) and document the work carried out
- Record the hours worked supply weekly overtime, breakdown and claim forms.
REQUIREMENTS
- Qualified Diesel Technician
- At least 4 years commercial experience as a Technician
- Must have Field Service experience on any Product
- Code 14 License with valid PDP.
- Good communication skills
- Accuracy and great attention to detail
- Must be able to Write and Speak English
- Adaptability to most conditions ie. weather conditions
- Hand eye coordination
- Technical expertise, understanding and knowledge
- Physically fit
- Confident approach- anticipates issues and requirements
Desired Skills:
- Diesel mechanic
- field technician
- code 14
- trucks
- commercial vehicles
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical + Provident