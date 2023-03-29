Financial sector to drive security spend in Europe

Growing security needs, new regulations, and the increasing risk of ransomware attacks due to the current geopolitical situation continue to drive European security spending, says IDC.

According to its latest Worldwide Security Spending Guide, total European spend will grow 10,6% in 2023. Spending in the region will continue to see almost-double-digit growth over the forecast period, with total spend reaching $71-billion in 2026.

The UK, Germany and France are the top spenders on security, together accounting for over half of the European security market. In Central and Eastern Europe, Czech Republic will have the fastest growth in 2023, at over 12% YoY.

“IDC research shows that ongoing disruptions and a dynamic threat landscape have led European organisations to rethink their cyber resilience and proactively ensure their organisation maintains good cyber hygiene,” says Romain Fouchereau, research manager, IDC European Security. “Adopting zero-trust principles to harden security measures and implement secure access controls across networks, applications, and devices has become a top priority, with a defined strategy and support from senior management for new investments and initiatives.”

European spending on software will lead YoY growth in 2023, with approximately 11% YoY growth, but security services will see the largest spending in 2023, reflecting its key role for European organisations across industries.

“We’re seeing that, in addition to software and hardware, European companies also have a very real need for security services to guarantee their continued operations and regulatory adherence,” says Vladimir Zivadinovic, senior research analyst, IDC European Data and Analytics. “This is especially true for organisations with limited competencies in security, especially SMBs in less digitally mature verticals such as media, manufacturing, and healthcare.”

In 2023, the finance sector will have the highest spending in Europe driven by the need for data protection and regulatory compliance. At the same time, market dynamics are pushing financial institutions to increase their responsiveness and agility. Security services will be pivotal to unlock the full potential of their internal IT teams to focus on new services and improved customer experience.

Finance will be closely followed by manufacturing, with the government sector having the third-largest spending in 2023. Manufacturing will continue to focus on protecting its industrial assets which will be increasingly connected with the enterprise IT network. The government sector will continue to invest in data protection and in executing its digital transformation initiatives which are being targeted by ever more sophisticated ransomware attacks.