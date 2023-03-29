Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As the senior FRONT-END DEVELOPER, you will play a vital role in DESIGNING, DEVELOPING, and implementing market leading iGaming products, due to this, it is important that you have experience working through the entire software development lifecycle.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

HTML

HTML5

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This GAMING SOFTWARE & DIGITAL MEDIA Company is the out-and-out leader in the iGAMING SECTOR. They are responsible for the most successful and consumed Online GAMES.

With a presence in South Africa, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Europe and the UK, this iGaming Company brings together the most powerful Gaming Engine Technology and over 50 Gaming Studio Partners to deliver consumers with the most popular Electronic Games out there.

Learn more/Apply for this position