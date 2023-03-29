Intermediate .Net Developer

A reputable Insurance company based in Jhb is looking for >net Developer with 4+ years experience. 12 month contract.

He/she will be responsible for managing the entire software development life cycle from concept design through to implementation and application maintenance. He/She oversees the design and implementation of websites, programs, and applications that execute within Microsoft’s .NET framework.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for end-to-end design, development and optimization of internal as well as customer-facing applications

Ensure necessary and relevant reviews and audits are performed for the developed modules.

Ensure non-functional requirements such as security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability are being considered when architecting solutions.

Be responsible for migration and deployment requirements for newer features.

Own release roll-out process ensuring short maintenance windows.

Analysing requirements, designing and developing REST Web APIs in .Net core application to be consumed by a single page web application and mobile apps.

Creating reusable components services to be used across the application architecture.

Supporting and fixing existing functionality

Hands-on software troubleshooting experience.

Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies.

Experience in SharePoint is a plus but not required.

Integrations with other external systems to import/export data in various interchange formats.

Skills:

4+ years of experience developing and delivering robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack including C#, MVC, WEB API, .NET CORE, SQL SERVER, and Azure DevOps.

Experience in Azure with: CICD, containers, Cloud native development, SQL, and NoSQL, Microservices will be highly beneficial for the success of the role.

Demonstrated Industry based knowledge and experience in the delivery of complex large-scale applications and web services using Microsoft technology stacks including:

.NET Framework 4.5+ / .NET Core (above)

Experience in a) C#, b) .NET, and c) React.

Experience with Visual Studio 2019/2022 Code

Microsoft Web API / REST Architecture

CSS frameworks

C++ will be an advantage.

Solid working knowledge of SQL, with a demonstrated ability to code queries of varying complexity.

Demonstrated ability to effectively use communication and negotiation skills to manage relationships.

Expert knowledge or the short term and long term insurance industry.

Desired Skills:

C#

Web API

.Net

SQL Server

Azure

Devops

