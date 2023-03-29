Intermediate .Net Developer

A reputable Insurance company based in Jhb is looking for >net Developer with 4+ years experience. 12 month contract.
He/she will be responsible for managing the entire software development life cycle from concept design through to implementation and application maintenance. He/She oversees the design and implementation of websites, programs, and applications that execute within Microsoft’s .NET framework.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for end-to-end design, development and optimization of internal as well as customer-facing applications
- Ensure necessary and relevant reviews and audits are performed for the developed modules.
- Ensure non-functional requirements such as security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability are being considered when architecting solutions.
- Be responsible for migration and deployment requirements for newer features.
- Own release roll-out process ensuring short maintenance windows.
- Analysing requirements, designing and developing REST Web APIs in .Net core application to be consumed by a single page web application and mobile apps.
- Creating reusable components services to be used across the application architecture.
- Supporting and fixing existing functionality
- Hands-on software troubleshooting experience.
- Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies.
- Experience in SharePoint is a plus but not required.
- Integrations with other external systems to import/export data in various interchange formats.
Skills:
- 4+ years of experience developing and delivering robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack including C#, MVC, WEB API, .NET CORE, SQL SERVER, and Azure DevOps.
- Experience in Azure with: CICD, containers, Cloud native development, SQL, and NoSQL, Microservices will be highly beneficial for the success of the role.
- Demonstrated Industry based knowledge and experience in the delivery of complex large-scale applications and web services using Microsoft technology stacks including:
- .NET Framework 4.5+ / .NET Core (above)
- Experience in a) C#, b) .NET, and c) React.
- Experience with Visual Studio 2019/2022 Code
- Microsoft Web API / REST Architecture
- CSS frameworks
- C++ will be an advantage.
- Solid working knowledge of SQL, with a demonstrated ability to code queries of varying complexity.
- Demonstrated ability to effectively use communication and negotiation skills to manage relationships.
- Expert knowledge or the short term and long term insurance industry.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Web API
- .Net
- SQL Server
- Azure
- Devops