Intermediate .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Mar 29, 2023

A reputable Insurance company based in Jhb is looking for >net Developer with 4+ years experience. 12 month contract.

He/she will be responsible for managing the entire software development life cycle from concept design through to implementation and application maintenance. He/She oversees the design and implementation of websites, programs, and applications that execute within Microsoft’s .NET framework.
Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for end-to-end design, development and optimization of internal as well as customer-facing applications
  • Ensure necessary and relevant reviews and audits are performed for the developed modules.
  • Ensure non-functional requirements such as security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability are being considered when architecting solutions.
  • Be responsible for migration and deployment requirements for newer features.
  • Own release roll-out process ensuring short maintenance windows.
  • Analysing requirements, designing and developing REST Web APIs in .Net core application to be consumed by a single page web application and mobile apps.
  • Creating reusable components services to be used across the application architecture.
  • Supporting and fixing existing functionality
  • Hands-on software troubleshooting experience.
  • Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies.
  • Experience in SharePoint is a plus but not required.
  • Integrations with other external systems to import/export data in various interchange formats.

Skills:

  • 4+ years of experience developing and delivering robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack including C#, MVC, WEB API, .NET CORE, SQL SERVER, and Azure DevOps.
  • Experience in Azure with: CICD, containers, Cloud native development, SQL, and NoSQL, Microservices will be highly beneficial for the success of the role.
  • Demonstrated Industry based knowledge and experience in the delivery of complex large-scale applications and web services using Microsoft technology stacks including:
  • .NET Framework 4.5+ / .NET Core (above)
  • Experience in a) C#, b) .NET, and c) React.
  • Experience with Visual Studio 2019/2022 Code
  • Microsoft Web API / REST Architecture
  • CSS frameworks
  • C++ will be an advantage.
  • Solid working knowledge of SQL, with a demonstrated ability to code queries of varying complexity.
  • Demonstrated ability to effectively use communication and negotiation skills to manage relationships.
  • Expert knowledge or the short term and long term insurance industry.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Web API
  • .Net
  • SQL Server
  • Azure
  • Devops

