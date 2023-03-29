IOS Developer

As the SENIOR IOS DEVELOPER you will have the chance to TAKE OWNERSHIP of the IOS development for a leading iGaming company. You will be required to have excellent skills in Objective-C and Swift development, design patterns as well as iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Graphics, Core Animation, etc.

In an agile environment you will collaborate with expert engineering teams to design and develop world-class and responsive iOS gaming experiences for the most successful and consumed ONLINE GAMES internationally.

Desired Skills:

objective-c

Swift

Cocoa Touch

Development iOS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This GAMING SOFTWARE & DIGITAL MEDIA Company is the out-and-out leader in the iGAMING SECTOR. They are responsible for the most successful and consumed Online GAMES.

With a presence in South Africa, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Europe and the UK, this iGaming Company brings together the most powerful Gaming Engine Technology and over 50 Gaming Studio Partners to deliver consumers with the most popular Electronic Games out there.

