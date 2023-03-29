IT Security Administrator

IT Systems & Security Administrator
My client is a leader in the industrial sector and based in Germiston. They are currently looking for an IT Systems and Security Administrator with about 3-5 years’ experience to work in their IT department.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Support of Operating Systems and Hardware/Software configurations including but not exhaustive:
- Windows Desktops
- Windows Server
- Networking
- Printing
- Proxy servers
- Domain Controllers
- Office 365
First and second line support for but not exclusively:
- Networking
- Printing
- Applications
- Local Area Network
- Wide Area Network
-
Voice over IP
-
Executing security change requests via helpdesk
- Investigating and reporting any security incidents
- Liaising with service provider security experts to improve security on network
- Interrogating and mitigating malware, virus and spyware infections
- Reporting Network performance issues to service providers
- Contribute to the development and improvement of security monitoring and incident response processes and solutions as required to support our cyber security
- Design, implement and support business systems with multilevel security strategies to protect networks and data resources.
- Plan and configure computer and network security upgrades and test hardware and software related to the upgrade.
- Respond to intrusions using expertise in computer forensics.
- Anticipate future problem areas by monitoring workflows and network traffic patterns.
- Plan, implement and upgrade security measures and controls
- Test security breaches strategies and recommend mitigation configuration options or strategies
- Contribute to IT security reports by providing information about risks, attack vectors, threats.
- Keep abreast of and share details of new and on-going information security issues, threats, remediation/mitigation steps and latest technologies, network, firewall and VPN performance monitoring and capacity analysis and recommendations.
Other Tasks:
- Assisting the team with any Disaster or Data recoveries
- Drafting and updating of IT documentations and policies
Knowledge
- Mimecast
- Firewall
- Office365
- O365 Security
- Active Directory (Azure)
- Multifactor Authentication
- Data Loss Prevention
- SSL Encryption
- Adequate IT knowledge which includes an understanding of IT concepts, systems and functions
- Understanding of WAN (MPLS & SD-WAN)
- Understanding of VPN
- Understanding network routing and routing troubleshooting
- The use of vulnerability assessment tools
Desired Skills:
- firewall
- security
- ssl encryption
- disaster recovery
- networking
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years