IT Security Administrator

Mar 29, 2023

IT Systems & Security Administrator

My client is a leader in the industrial sector and based in Germiston. They are currently looking for an IT Systems and Security Administrator with about 3-5 years’ experience to work in their IT department.

Main Duties and Responsibilities
Support of Operating Systems and Hardware/Software configurations including but not exhaustive:

  • Windows Desktops
  • Windows Server
  • Networking
  • Printing
  • Proxy servers
  • Domain Controllers
  • Office 365

First and second line support for but not exclusively:

  • Networking
  • Printing
  • Applications
  • Local Area Network
  • Wide Area Network

  • Voice over IP

  • Executing security change requests via helpdesk

  • Investigating and reporting any security incidents
  • Liaising with service provider security experts to improve security on network
  • Interrogating and mitigating malware, virus and spyware infections
  • Reporting Network performance issues to service providers
  • Contribute to the development and improvement of security monitoring and incident response processes and solutions as required to support our cyber security
  • Design, implement and support business systems with multilevel security strategies to protect networks and data resources.
  • Plan and configure computer and network security upgrades and test hardware and software related to the upgrade.
  • Respond to intrusions using expertise in computer forensics.
  • Anticipate future problem areas by monitoring workflows and network traffic patterns.
  • Plan, implement and upgrade security measures and controls
  • Test security breaches strategies and recommend mitigation configuration options or strategies
  • Contribute to IT security reports by providing information about risks, attack vectors, threats.
  • Keep abreast of and share details of new and on-going information security issues, threats, remediation/mitigation steps and latest technologies, network, firewall and VPN performance monitoring and capacity analysis and recommendations.

Other Tasks:

  • Assisting the team with any Disaster or Data recoveries
  • Drafting and updating of IT documentations and policies

Knowledge

  • Mimecast
  • Firewall
  • Office365
  • O365 Security
  • Active Directory (Azure)
  • Multifactor Authentication
  • Data Loss Prevention
  • SSL Encryption
  • Adequate IT knowledge which includes an understanding of IT concepts, systems and functions
  • Understanding of WAN (MPLS & SD-WAN)
  • Understanding of VPN
  • Understanding network routing and routing troubleshooting
  • The use of vulnerability assessment tools

Desired Skills:

  • firewall
  • security
  • ssl encryption
  • disaster recovery
  • networking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

