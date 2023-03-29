IT Security Administrator – Gauteng Germiston

IT Systems & Security Administrator

My client is a leader in the industrial sector and based in Germiston. They are currently looking for an IT Systems and Security Administrator with about 3-5 years’ experience to work in their IT department.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Support of Operating Systems and Hardware/Software configurations including but not exhaustive:

Windows Desktops

Windows Server

Networking

Printing

Proxy servers

Domain Controllers

Office 365

First and second line support for but not exclusively:

Networking

Printing

Applications

Local Area Network

Wide Area Network

Voice over IP

Executing security change requests via helpdesk

Investigating and reporting any security incidents

Liaising with service provider security experts to improve security on network

Interrogating and mitigating malware, virus and spyware infections

Reporting Network performance issues to service providers

Contribute to the development and improvement of security monitoring and incident response processes and solutions as required to support our cyber security

Design, implement and support business systems with multilevel security strategies to protect networks and data resources.

Plan and configure computer and network security upgrades and test hardware and software related to the upgrade.

Respond to intrusions using expertise in computer forensics.

Anticipate future problem areas by monitoring workflows and network traffic patterns.

Plan, implement and upgrade security measures and controls

Test security breaches strategies and recommend mitigation configuration options or strategies

Contribute to IT security reports by providing information about risks, attack vectors, threats.

Keep abreast of and share details of new and on-going information security issues, threats, remediation/mitigation steps and latest technologies, network, firewall and VPN performance monitoring and capacity analysis and recommendations.

Other Tasks:

Assisting the team with any Disaster or Data recoveries

Drafting and updating of IT documentations and policies

Knowledge

Mimecast

Firewall

Office365

O365 Security

Active Directory (Azure)

Multifactor Authentication

Data Loss Prevention

SSL Encryption

Adequate IT knowledge which includes an understanding of IT concepts, systems and functions

Understanding of WAN (MPLS & SD-WAN)

Understanding of VPN

Understanding network routing and routing troubleshooting

The use of vulnerability assessment tools

Desired Skills:

firewall

security

ssl encryption

disaster recovery

networking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

