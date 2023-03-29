IT Support

Mar 29, 2023

Essential Requirements:

  • 3 + years experience in the BPO / Contact centre industry
  • Avaya and ITIL experience

Key Skills and Responsibilities:

  • Providing 3rd line technical support across the IT Infrastructure environment including cloud technologies
  • Excellent experience of infrastructure components like Networking, Server platforms, storage, application structure (2-tier, 3-tier), Identity, Security (Encryption, PKI), load balancing.
  • Experience of administration and troubleshooting within Office 365, Azure, Private and Avaya cloud.
  • Experience working with a large application estate running IIS & SQL.
  • Experience managing infrastructure estates using configuration management and application management monitoring tools. Strong demonstrable experience migrating workloads to cloud platforms.
  • Solid Experience of powershell, scripting and automation.
  • Solid Experience with MS Windows Server- configuration and support.
  • Excellent Virtualisation skills – VMware vSphere and Hyper-V, Remote desktop.
  • Ensuring that all incidents, problems, and requests are progressed and updated through to completion.
  • MCSE, Cisco & AWS Certification(s) is desirable
  • ITIL Foundation Level Certified is desirable
  Cloud Infrastructure Support Engineer / Infrastructure Analyst / 3rd Line Support / Hyper-V / Virtualisation / Windows Server/ Azure/ O365 / PowerShell / Back-Ups / Permanent / Glasgow

Desired Skills:

  • VMware
  • vSphere
  • Hyper-V
  • remote desktop
  • MCSE
  • Cisco
  • AWS
  • ITIL
  • Windows Server
  • Office365
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • 3rd line support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

