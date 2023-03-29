IT Support Administrator

Our client is a family-owned and run export trading business based in Durban that has been in existence for the last 45 years, specializing in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to about 45 countries throughout the world. They also have subsidiary businesses in various other countries that we are involved in.
We are looking for someone who is a skilled and accomplished IT orientated individual to join their IT team. Someone who enjoys challenges and problem solving and who is always willing to help and assist when required. This position will be based in our Durban office and will be responsible to oversee the organizations’ IT systems, maintain information systems and networks, upgrade and install new hardware and software, and perform troubleshooting. They will also back up data and manage network security.
- Skills and Experience:
- Completed Matric
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in computer networks and systems maintenance.
- Must have a completed A+ and N+ qualification/ any IT related qualification
- Experience in the maintenance of Firewalls
- Firewall certifications will be Advantageous
Candidates must have the following attributes and competencies:
- Always Presentable
- Strong work ethic
- Systematic and process driven
- Detail orientated
- Desire to learn and grow
- Work well in a team and can complete tasks independently
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills including effective listening skills
- Solid analytical and troubleshooting skills specific to software related issues
- Strong customer service skills.
Duties & Responsibilities
The candidate will be responsible for the following:
- Laptops and Desktop Computers
- On Premise and Cloud based Servers
- Network support and maintenance incl. Wi-Fi
- Proactive and preventative maintenance
- Multifunctional Network Printer support, excluding Hardware maintenance
- Mobile devices
- Multimedia Devices
- End Point Antivirus support
- End Point patch management
- Veeam Backups
- Tracking spares
- IT Asset Management
- Microsoft Active Directory.
- Office 365
- Hyper-V
- End-User Support.
- Server Installation & Configuration.
- LAN/WAN configuration and support.
- Ethernet, Fibre, Wireless and Wi-Fi network installation and support.
- Software installation and support.
- Renewal of all software licenses
The candidate will also be responsible for all the following technical responsibilities:
- Set up all new employees.
- Handle all logged calls accurately and timeously.
- Perform preventative, adaptive, and perfective maintenance to ensure optimal functioning of the end user device management environment.
- Performing first line diagnosis prior to assignment of the incident to vendor (includes PABX telephony system, video conferencing).
- Vendor management.
- Manage Helpdesk System.
- Verify hours / minutes logged per request.
- Analyse reported problems and implements appropriate solutions and escalates unresolved issues.
- Resolve the root causes of incidents and deploy effective workarounds.
- Resolve problems as underlying causes are identified and corrected.
- Communicate clearly and precisely with users regarding expectations for call-backs, follow-ups regarding their issues, interactions with development, and other open issues.
- Communicate clearly and precisely with users to determine expectations for resolutions.
- Identify suitable workarounds that provide staff with service improvement while a more permanent solution is sought.
- Analyse urgency and the resources required to effect temporary or permanent solutions to the problems.
- Follow the processes and procedures for technical support workflow.
- Provide remote technical support
- Provide VIP support
Package & Remuneration
The salary will be market related and based on prior experience.
Benefits include: Discovery Medical Aid, Provident Fund, Pension, Full Gap Cover, Group Life, Income Protection, 13th cheque (non-guaranteed but historically consistent)
