IT Support Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is a family-owned and run export trading business based in Durban that has been in existence for the last 45 years, specializing in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to about 45 countries throughout the world. They also have subsidiary businesses in various other countries that we are involved in.

We are looking for someone who is a skilled and accomplished IT orientated individual to join their IT team. Someone who enjoys challenges and problem solving and who is always willing to help and assist when required. This position will be based in our Durban office and will be responsible to oversee the organizations’ IT systems, maintain information systems and networks, upgrade and install new hardware and software, and perform troubleshooting. They will also back up data and manage network security.

Skills and Experience:

Completed Matric

Minimum 5 years’ experience in computer networks and systems maintenance.

Must have a completed A+ and N+ qualification/ any IT related qualification

Experience in the maintenance of Firewalls

Firewall certifications will be Advantageous

Candidates must have the following attributes and competencies:

Always Presentable

Strong work ethic

Systematic and process driven

Detail orientated

Desire to learn and grow

Work well in a team and can complete tasks independently

Excellent verbal and written communication skills including effective listening skills

Solid analytical and troubleshooting skills specific to software related issues

Strong customer service skills.

Duties & Responsibilities



The candidate will be responsible for the following:

Laptops and Desktop Computers

On Premise and Cloud based Servers

Network support and maintenance incl. Wi-Fi

Proactive and preventative maintenance

Multifunctional Network Printer support, excluding Hardware maintenance

Mobile devices

Multimedia Devices

End Point Antivirus support

End Point patch management

Veeam Backups

Tracking spares

IT Asset Management

Microsoft Active Directory.

Office 365

Hyper-V

End-User Support.

Server Installation & Configuration.

LAN/WAN configuration and support.

Ethernet, Fibre, Wireless and Wi-Fi network installation and support.

Software installation and support.

Renewal of all software licenses

The candidate will also be responsible for all the following technical responsibilities:

Set up all new employees.

Handle all logged calls accurately and timeously.

Perform preventative, adaptive, and perfective maintenance to ensure optimal functioning of the end user device management environment.

Performing first line diagnosis prior to assignment of the incident to vendor (includes PABX telephony system, video conferencing).

Vendor management.

Manage Helpdesk System.

Verify hours / minutes logged per request.

Analyse reported problems and implements appropriate solutions and escalates unresolved issues.

Resolve the root causes of incidents and deploy effective workarounds.

Resolve problems as underlying causes are identified and corrected.

Communicate clearly and precisely with users regarding expectations for call-backs, follow-ups regarding their issues, interactions with development, and other open issues.

Communicate clearly and precisely with users to determine expectations for resolutions.

Identify suitable workarounds that provide staff with service improvement while a more permanent solution is sought.

Analyse urgency and the resources required to effect temporary or permanent solutions to the problems.

Follow the processes and procedures for technical support workflow.

Provide remote technical support

Provide VIP support

Package & Remuneration

The salary will be market related and based on prior experience.

Benefits include: Discovery Medical Aid, Provident Fund, Pension, Full Gap Cover, Group Life, Income Protection, 13th cheque (non-guaranteed but historically consistent)

Desired Skills:

Network support

Desktop engineering

N+

Firewalls

IT support consultant

Support Engineer

Cloud support

Employer & Job Benefits:

Discovery Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Pension

Group Life

Gap Cover

13th cheque (non-guaranteed)

Learn more/Apply for this position