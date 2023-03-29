IT Support – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Essential Requirements:
- 3 + years experience in the BPO / Contact centre industry
- Avaya and ITIL experience
Key Skills and Responsibilities:
- Providing 3rd line technical support across the IT Infrastructure environment including cloud technologies
- Excellent experience of infrastructure components like Networking, Server platforms, storage, application structure (2-tier, 3-tier), Identity, Security (Encryption, PKI), load balancing.
- Experience of administration and troubleshooting within Office 365, Azure, Private and Avaya cloud.
- Experience working with a large application estate running IIS & SQL.
- Experience managing infrastructure estates using configuration management and application management monitoring tools. Strong demonstrable experience migrating workloads to cloud platforms.
- Solid Experience of powershell, scripting and automation.
- Solid Experience with MS Windows Server- configuration and support.
- Excellent Virtualisation skills – VMware vSphere and Hyper-V, Remote desktop.
- Ensuring that all incidents, problems, and requests are progressed and updated through to completion.
- MCSE, Cisco & AWS Certification(s) is desirable
- ITIL Foundation Level Certified is desirable
Desired Skills:
- VMware
- vSphere
- Hyper-V
- remote desktop
- MCSE
- Cisco
- AWS
- ITIL
- Windows Server
- Office365
- Remote Troubleshooting
- 3rd line support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree