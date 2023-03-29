Java Developer (0893,1869) – Gauteng Midrand

Mar 29, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualization technology expertise
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS Cloud

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Maven
  • Junit

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *