Java Developer (0893,1869)

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualization technology expertise
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS Cloud
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
