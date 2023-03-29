Java Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a well-established management consulting firm specialising in the Banking and Insurance industry, is seeking a Senior Java Full Stack Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining software solutions for clients. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 8 years of experience in Full Stack Development with Java and Angular. The candidate must also have a proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions. This is a long-term contract.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain front-end and back-end systems using Java, Spring Boot, and Angular

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.

Design and develop RESTful APIs and microservices.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and deploy software solutions.

Participate in code reviews and contribute to continuous improvement of development practices.

Mentor junior developers and contribute to the development of technical standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.

8+ years of experience in Full Stack Development with Java and Angular.

Strong proficiency in Java, Spring Boot, and Angular.

Experience with RESTful APIs, microservices, and other related technologies.

Experience with database technologies such as SQL or NoSQL.

Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

