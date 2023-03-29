Junior Software Developer

Our client is a tech start-up making life better for everyday households in Africa. They provide solar-powered electricity at an affordable price to households across Malawi and Uganda who live off the grid. They operate through a network of agents and meet the challenges of last-mile distribution with technology, through an in-house developed platform called Ofeefee.
The role is multi-faceted in that it involves far more than pure software development. They are looking for a candidate with rigorous and structured thought, and the discipline to deliver exceptional tech projects, but with an interest in learning business, finance and
operational skills.
Minimum Requirements
- Able to demonstrate excellence in your track record
- Able to convey your ambition to do something great
- A desire to learn and build a diverse skill set
- Experience in Java and Python
- Any basic understanding of code would be good
They don’t have a specifici tech stack and they use Zoho- a low-code platform where they are using a language called Deluge.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology (IT)
- Java
- Python
- Software Development
- Software Engineering