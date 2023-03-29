Microsoft Windows Server Security Specialist

We are seeking an experienced IT Windows Server Security Specialist to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the security of our Windows server environment, as well as maintaining and improving our security protocols and procedures
Requirements
- Design, implement, and maintain security policies and procedures for our Windows server environment
- Conduct regular vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and security audits to identify and address security risks
- Monitor server logs and alerts to identify and respond to security incidents
- Investigate and resolve security incidents, including malware infections, unauthorized access, and data breaches
- Collaborate with other IT teams to implement security best practices and standard
- Keep up-to-date with the latest security trends and technologies and make recommendations for improvements to our security posture
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or related field
- At least 5 years of experience in IT security, with a focus on Windows server security
- Knowledge of Windows server operating systems, Active Directory, and Group Policy
- Experience with security technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and anti-malware software
- Experience with vulnerability assessment tools and techniques
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- Windows Server Security
- active directory
- server