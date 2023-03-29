Mixed results for smart devices in META

The Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) smart home devices market had a mixed performance in the last quarter of 2022 as end users adjusted their spending – and while shipments were up 15,9% YoY, the market was down 3,4% on Q3 2022.

That’s according to the latest insights from IDC’s new Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker which shows that 8,44-million smart home devices were shipped across the META region in Q4 2022.

“The region continues to attract more brands and vendors within the smart home devices space,” says Isaac T Ngatia, a research analyst at IDC. “The attraction arises from the low base from which the market has been developing and increasing awareness of the benefits of these devices.

“However, challenging economic conditions – such as increased interest rates, high levels of inflation, and forex fluctuations in markets that are not pegged to the dollar – have led to a decline in end user spending across the region. Another reason for the quarter-on-quarter decline is that smart TVs were a key growth driver in Q3 2022, mainly due to the FIFA World Cup 2022 that was staged in Qatar.”

End users are continuing to adopt smart home technologies as they look to make their homes more efficient, convenient, and secure. Hence, products in categories such as lighting, appliances, and home monitoring/sensors continue to register growth. The functional aspects of such products continue to draw the attention of end users to try these devices.

IDC says that end users are increasingly realising the added convenience of the “smart home” concept in enhancing their day-to-day lives. In addition, Matter, the open-source connectivity standard for smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, is expected to ease the challenges that have traditionally existed around device interconnectivity. The rollout of Matter started in Q4 2022 and vendors saw this as an opportunity to drive volume within their respective categories.

The smart home devices market is still fragmented with a wide array of vendors, although some of these specialise only in one category.

The region is seeing an increasing influx of vendors battling to grab share in the overall market. Some of the leading brands in the region include Amazon, Eufy, Google, Honeywell, IKEA, iRobot, LG Electronics, Nest, Ring, Samsung, and Xiaomi.