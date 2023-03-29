PHP Developer (Lavarel) at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a fully remote, work from home position for South African Citizens.
Creating tech should be fun, especially if done with a great remote first company that understands how to create an awesome culture, fast track your learning and personal development.
- Live where you want and work at your own pace/ timezone (with UK overlap).
- Learn and grow from a fun/ supportive/ experienced team.
- Be part of a rocketing startup creating a product to be proud of.
We are looking for a PHP/Laravel Developer to produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. If you’re also familiar with Agile methodologies, we’d like to meet you. You will:
- Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions.
- Design client-side and server-side architecture.
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.
- Write effective APIs.
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.
- Create security and data protection settings.
- Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design.
- Write technical documentation.
What you’ll bring
- 5 years experience as a Backend/Full Stack Developer or similar role.
- Familiarity with PHP (Laravel would be a plus).
- Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB) and web servers (e.g. Apache).
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
- Great attention to detail.
- Organizational skills.
- An analytical mind.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric