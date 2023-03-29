PHP Developer (Lavarel) at Cloudcenta

Mar 29, 2023

This is a fully remote, work from home position for South African Citizens.

Creating tech should be fun, especially if done with a great remote first company that understands how to create an awesome culture, fast track your learning and personal development.

  • Live where you want and work at your own pace/ timezone (with UK overlap).
  • Learn and grow from a fun/ supportive/ experienced team.
  • Be part of a rocketing startup creating a product to be proud of.

We are looking for a PHP/Laravel Developer to produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. If you’re also familiar with Agile methodologies, we’d like to meet you. You will:

  • Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions.
  • Design client-side and server-side architecture.
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.
  • Write effective APIs.
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.
  • Create security and data protection settings.
  • Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design.
  • Write technical documentation.

What you’ll bring

  • 5 years experience as a Backend/Full Stack Developer or similar role.
  • Familiarity with PHP (Laravel would be a plus).
  • Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB) and web servers (e.g. Apache).
  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
  • Great attention to detail.
  • Organizational skills.
  • An analytical mind.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP frameworks
  • Laravel
  • MVC frameworks
  • PHP Development
  • PHP
  • Agile
  • Software development full life cycle
  • Conception to deployment
  • Design client/server architecture
  • Write Api’s
  • Software Testing
  • Troubleshooting
  • debug
  • Update software
  • Fullstack Developer
  • Backend Developer
  • Mysql
  • Mongo DB
  • Apache

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

