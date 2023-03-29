PHP Developer (Lavarel) at Cloudcenta

This is a fully remote, work from home position for South African Citizens.

Creating tech should be fun, especially if done with a great remote first company that understands how to create an awesome culture, fast track your learning and personal development.

Live where you want and work at your own pace/ timezone (with UK overlap).

Learn and grow from a fun/ supportive/ experienced team.

Be part of a rocketing startup creating a product to be proud of.

We are looking for a PHP/Laravel Developer to produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. If you’re also familiar with Agile methodologies, we’d like to meet you. You will:

Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions.

Design client-side and server-side architecture.

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

Write effective APIs.

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.

Create security and data protection settings.

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design.

Write technical documentation.

What you’ll bring

5 years experience as a Backend/Full Stack Developer or similar role.

Familiarity with PHP (Laravel would be a plus).

Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB) and web servers (e.g. Apache).

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Great attention to detail.

Organizational skills.

An analytical mind.

Desired Skills:

PHP frameworks

Laravel

MVC frameworks

PHP Development

PHP

Agile

Software development full life cycle

Conception to deployment

Design client/server architecture

Write Api’s

Software Testing

Troubleshooting

debug

Update software

Fullstack Developer

Backend Developer

Mysql

Mongo DB

Apache

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

