PHP Software Developer

We are looking to take on a software developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects. In particular, we are looking for someone with experience in building GUI applications using a mix of PHP, Javascript, CSS, JSON, Rest Webservices, MySQL.

Essential Software Development Skills

Attention to detail.

Able to work and adapt in a fast-paced environment, working to tight deadlines.

Can self-manage and is organised, able to take responsibility for projects and work un-supervised.

Able to gather requirements and communicate with non-technical staff.

A decent understanding of web application development.

A high degree of literacy – written, spoken and computer.

PHP

Javascript

CSS

JSON

Restfull web services

MySql

Essential Technical Skills

MySQL Design and implementation

Experience with Microsoft Products, include Windows 7-10, Excel, Word, Powerpoint,

XAMPP

IIS web server

Apache web server.

Desirable

Agile development experience

JavaScript/AJAX skills

XML/XSLT & XHTML

ODBC/mySQL

Experience with search engines

Linux / Unix experience.

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

About The Employer:

This is for a leading software company that is involved in providing Payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC Package

