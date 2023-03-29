PHP Software Developer

We are looking to take on a software developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects. In particular, we are looking for someone with experience in building GUI applications using a mix of PHP, Javascript, CSS, JSON, Rest Webservices, MySQL.
Essential Software Development Skills
- Attention to detail.
- Able to work and adapt in a fast-paced environment, working to tight deadlines.
- Can self-manage and is organised, able to take responsibility for projects and work un-supervised.
- Able to gather requirements and communicate with non-technical staff.
- A decent understanding of web application development.
- A high degree of literacy – written, spoken and computer.
- PHP
- Javascript
- CSS
- JSON
- Restfull web services
- MySql
Essential Technical Skills
- MySQL Design and implementation
- Experience with Microsoft Products, include Windows 7-10, Excel, Word, Powerpoint,
- XAMPP
- IIS web server
- Apache web server.
Desirable
- Agile development experience
- JavaScript/AJAX skills
- XML/XSLT & XHTML
- ODBC/mySQL
- Experience with search engines
- Linux / Unix experience.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Javascript
- Software Development
- CSS
- Mysql
- XAMPP
- Design and Implementation
- Agile
- Linux
- JSON
- GUI
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
About The Employer:
This is for a leading software company that is involved in providing Payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC Package