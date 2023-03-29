PHP Software Developer – Gauteng Murrayfield

Mar 29, 2023

We are looking to take on a software developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects. In particular, we are looking for someone with experience in building GUI applications using a mix of PHP, Javascript, CSS, JSON, Rest Webservices, MySQL.

Essential Software Development Skills

  • Attention to detail.
  • Able to work and adapt in a fast-paced environment, working to tight deadlines.
  • Can self-manage and is organised, able to take responsibility for projects and work un-supervised.
  • Able to gather requirements and communicate with non-technical staff.
  • A decent understanding of web application development.
  • A high degree of literacy – written, spoken and computer.
  • PHP
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • JSON
  • Restfull web services
  • MySql

Essential Technical Skills

  • MySQL Design and implementation
  • Experience with Microsoft Products, include Windows 7-10, Excel, Word, Powerpoint,
  • XAMPP
  • IIS web server
  • Apache web server.

Desirable

  • Agile development experience
  • JavaScript/AJAX skills
  • XML/XSLT & XHTML
  • ODBC/mySQL
  • Experience with search engines
  • Linux / Unix experience.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Javascript
  • Software Development
  • CSS
  • Mysql
  • XAMPP
  • Design and Implementation
  • Agile
  • Linux
  • JSON
  • GUI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

About The Employer:

This is for a leading software company that is involved in providing Payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • CTC Package

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *