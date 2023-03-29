React Native developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a fully remote, work from home positon for South African Citizens.

We are a remote-first company, with a focus on creating a genuinely positive working culture. We want to fast-track your learning and personal development – our goal is to help you to grow with us. Most of all, we believe that creating tech should be fun.

Live where you want and work at your own pace/timezone (with UK overlap)

Learn and grow from a fun/supportive/experienced team

Be part of a rocketing startup creating a product to be proud of

What you will do

We are currently looking for a React Native developer that will be working as part of a team of programmers across a variety of products. This is a full-time, fully remote role.

be responsible for creating extremely well-crafted mobile applications in a way that is attractive and convenient for users

write resilient code that will be continuously tested, deployed and performed at scale

be able to work well under pressure and to deliver to tight timescales

improve overall software quality whilst also helping fellow team members

What you’ll bring

3+ years of React Native experience

ReactJS experience

Javascript/Typescript experience

Extensive commercial experience in Development

5 years experience developing iOS and Android apps

Good understanding of development best practices such as pair programming, test-driven environment, continuous integration and continuous delivery

Good understanding of/experience with CI tools and testing frameworks

Experience with optimizing applications in areas such as performance, security and resilience

Ability and enthusiasm to push for new improvements across the code base and influence/learn from a large community of developers

Nice to have – Flutter experience

Desired Skills:

Mobile applications

Code

React Native

Development iOS

Mobile Development

JavaScript React

App Development Android

App Development

TypeScript

CI

Flutter

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

