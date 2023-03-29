React Native developer at Cloudcenta

Mar 29, 2023

This is a fully remote, work from home positon for South African Citizens.

We are a remote-first company, with a focus on creating a genuinely positive working culture. We want to fast-track your learning and personal development – our goal is to help you to grow with us. Most of all, we believe that creating tech should be fun.

  • Live where you want and work at your own pace/timezone (with UK overlap)
  • Learn and grow from a fun/supportive/experienced team
  • Be part of a rocketing startup creating a product to be proud of

What you will do

We are currently looking for a React Native developer that will be working as part of a team of programmers across a variety of products. This is a full-time, fully remote role.

  • be responsible for creating extremely well-crafted mobile applications in a way that is attractive and convenient for users
  • write resilient code that will be continuously tested, deployed and performed at scale
  • be able to work well under pressure and to deliver to tight timescales
  • improve overall software quality whilst also helping fellow team members

What you’ll bring

  • 3+ years of React Native experience
  • ReactJS experience
  • Javascript/Typescript experience
  • Extensive commercial experience in Development
  • 5 years experience developing iOS and Android apps
  • Good understanding of development best practices such as pair programming, test-driven environment, continuous integration and continuous delivery
  • Good understanding of/experience with CI tools and testing frameworks
  • Experience with optimizing applications in areas such as performance, security and resilience
  • Ability and enthusiasm to push for new improvements across the code base and influence/learn from a large community of developers
  • Nice to have – Flutter experience

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile applications
  • Code
  • React Native
  • Development iOS
  • Mobile Development
  • JavaScript React
  • App Development Android
  • App Development
  • TypeScript
  • CI
  • Flutter

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

