React Native developer at Cloudcenta

This is a fully remote, work from home positon for South African Citizens.
We are a remote-first company, with a focus on creating a genuinely positive working culture. We want to fast-track your learning and personal development – our goal is to help you to grow with us. Most of all, we believe that creating tech should be fun.
- Live where you want and work at your own pace/timezone (with UK overlap)
- Learn and grow from a fun/supportive/experienced team
- Be part of a rocketing startup creating a product to be proud of
What you will do
We are currently looking for a React Native developer that will be working as part of a team of programmers across a variety of products. This is a full-time, fully remote role.
- be responsible for creating extremely well-crafted mobile applications in a way that is attractive and convenient for users
- write resilient code that will be continuously tested, deployed and performed at scale
- be able to work well under pressure and to deliver to tight timescales
- improve overall software quality whilst also helping fellow team members
What you’ll bring
- 3+ years of React Native experience
- ReactJS experience
- Javascript/Typescript experience
- Extensive commercial experience in Development
- 5 years experience developing iOS and Android apps
- Good understanding of development best practices such as pair programming, test-driven environment, continuous integration and continuous delivery
- Good understanding of/experience with CI tools and testing frameworks
- Experience with optimizing applications in areas such as performance, security and resilience
- Ability and enthusiasm to push for new improvements across the code base and influence/learn from a large community of developers
- Nice to have – Flutter experience
Desired Skills:
- Mobile applications
- Code
- React Native
- Development iOS
- Mobile Development
- JavaScript React
- App Development Android
- App Development
- TypeScript
- CI
- Flutter
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric