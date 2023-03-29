Ricoh announced as Kofax Partner of the Year

Ricoh has officially been named as the 2022 Partner of the Year for intelligent automation platform developer Kofax.

The award recognises Ricoh’s commitment to the strategic partnership between the two companies. As a result of the partnership, Ricoh has become an expert in delivering Kofax’s document automation and security solutions, successfully leveraging the cloud capabilities of Kofax’s Printix solutions to help customers print freely and securely across the modern workspace, without complex configurations.

Jolene Castelyn, Ricoh South Africa marketing executive, says the award is testament to the commitment shown by senior leaders of both organisations and the dedication to the partnership from across all areas of the business.

“Using Kofax’s Intelligent Automation platform we’re able to help our customers improve business-critical operations through actionable insights and data-intensive workflow automation,” says Castelyn. “Given access to solutions across the Kofax portfolio also enables us to solve more customer business challenges and ensure convenience through a single trusted provider.”

Despite challenging market conditions and macroeconomic influences, Ricoh saw double-digit growth from its partnership with Kofax in 2022.

“We are proud to award Ricoh with Kofax Partner of the Year for 2022,” says Chris Strammiello, senior vice-president: channel sales at Kofax.

“Ricoh has embraced Kofax’s intelligent automation and cloud print solutions, investing in people and resource across the business to support new technologies. They understand that commitment and innovation are the basis of a great partnership and the foundation for growth.

“With this tight integration to Kofax solutions and alignment to our strategy, we look forward to empowering our customers for years to come.”