SAP Operations Support Consultant – 2245 – Gauteng Midrand

Mar 29, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP Operations Support Consultant.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills Required:

  • SAP S4/HANA
  • SAP QM
  • SAP PP
  • SAP MM / EWM

What you will be responsible for:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • Basic understanding of ABAP debugging (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up of organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Desired Skills:

  • Operations
  • Hana
  • SAP QM
  • SAP MM
  • SAP EWM
  • SAP PP

