SAP Operations Support Consultant – 2245

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP Operations Support Consultant.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills Required:

SAP S4/HANA

SAP QM

SAP PP

SAP MM / EWM

What you will be responsible for:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

Basic understanding of ABAP debugging (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up of organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Desired Skills:

Operations

Hana

SAP QM

SAP MM

SAP EWM

SAP PP

