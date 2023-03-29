SAP Operations Support Consultant – 2245

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP Operations Support Consultant.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills Required:
- SAP S4/HANA
- SAP QM
- SAP PP
- SAP MM / EWM
What you will be responsible for:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- Basic understanding of ABAP debugging (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up of organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Operations
- Hana
- SAP QM
- SAP MM
- SAP EWM
- SAP PP