Senior IT Field Engineer at Ntice Search – Gauteng

Our Client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for a Senior IT Field Engineer based in Johannesburg, Gauteng area
This position will be reporting directly to the Service Manager
PLEASE NOTE: Only candidates who reside in the Johannesburg and surrounding areas will be considered
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Resolve incidents on-site and remotely
- Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals
- Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals
- Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet)
- Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022
- Have a basic understanding of VoIP and SIP
- Roll out Hardware and Software
- Participate in Customer IT projects
- Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes
- Provide accurate and comprehensive Ticket Notes
- Ensure documentation is produced and updated as required
- Participate as part of a team and individually
- Available to work after-hours if required
Minimum Qualifications:
- Matriculation (Compulsory)
- MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)
- A+ and N+ (Advantage)
- Valid Driver’s License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)
Minimum Experience:
- 8 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support, PBX Support)
- Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems. Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
- Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022
- Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
- Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
- Understanding of SIP and VOIP
- Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)
- Experience in providing site documentation (drawing, site layout, cabinet layout, etc.)
- CRM/PSA/ticketing system is beneficial
Requirements:
- South African Citizen
- Fully bilingual
- Presentable with strong people skills.
- Contactable references.
- No criminal record and clean credit check.
- Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service.
- Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.
- Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail
Remuneration:
R25 000 to R35 000 per month including benefits – medical aid, travel allowance
PLUS
KPI incentive paid every quarter
PLEASE NOTE:
The company provides full training
Desired Skills:
- Senior IT
- IT Field Engineer
- Fault Diagnosis