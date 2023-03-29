Senior IT Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

An IT Solutions Company, operating for over 20 years, is looking to employ a Senior IT Support Engineer to join their team based in Cape Town. The successful candidate will have experience in the IT industry, and a broad range of skills, including support of Microsoft Servers with Hyper-V and Replication, Workstations, Microsoft 365 Suite, Azure, Active Directory, TCP/IP, Internet services such as Mail Servers including Exchange and Linux IMAP/SMTP servers. Linux experience, with CentOS or derivatives, also would be very valuable. You will also have Project management experience and ability to set and meet deadlines in collaboration with Sales team.

DUTIES:

Support of Microsoft Servers with Hyper-V and Replication, Workstations, Microsoft 365 Suite, Azure, Active Directory, TCP/IP, Internet services such as Mail Servers including Exchange and Linux IMAP/SMTP servers.

Project management experience and ability to set and meet deadlines in collaboration with Sales team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Related IT Degree/Diploma and Mikrotik or other networking qualification an advantage.

Microsoft Certificate (Required).

IT: 10 years (Required).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to set and meet deadlines.

COMMENTS:

