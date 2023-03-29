senior systems engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Mar 29, 2023

Job Purpose

  • The role has responsibility for supporting Infrastructure Applications, Servers and Virtual Environments that enables business services across IT at VARIOUS Sites.
  • This role will also be responsible for the implementation and management of new servers (Virtual and Physical) , which includes, the Mine, Lubumbashi, Kinshasa and Johannesburg.
  • Support and Maintenance of multiple Microsoft based applications.

Education and experience

  • A relevant degree or diploma in Information Technology or related qualification
  • Relevant Knowledge of Cloud based services (Azure, Office 365, Mimecast etc.)
  • 3 Years+ of hands-on Virtualization experience in a business focused environment
  • 3 Years+ of hands-on experience managing / Installing MS SQL Services
  • 5 Years+ experience working directly with large corporate customers
  • 5 Years+ experience in providing documented infrastructure designs aligned to business requirements
  • Proven understanding of monitoring, diagnostic and analytics tools
  • Knowledge and experience of physical server infrastructure
  • Governance Framework Certified (ITIL, COBIT or equivalent)
  • Advanced analytical and problem solving abilities
  • Demonstrated ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
  • Must be results-oriented and customer-focused
  • Self-starter with ability to work on their own with ability to provide leadership and guidance when needed.
  • Ability to prioritize and respond dynamically to a changing environment Advantageous
  • 3 Years+ of Experience in a mining and processing environments
  • Relevant Microsoft SQL certifications
  • A Relevant VMWare Certification VCAP or VCDX
  • Relevant additional network certifications
  • Experience working with Linux / Unix

  • Essential Functions.
  • Always adhere to safety requirements as set out by the Safety department and contribute to a safe work culture.
  • This role will be responsible for the following areas across all sites:
  • SQL Server management
  • Active Directory services (including DC’s, Azure etc.)
  • Microsoft Exchange / O365 Management
  • File and print Services
  • Solarwinds Monitoring
  • Mimecast
  • System Centre : SCCM / SCOM / Orchestrator
  • Backup services / DR
  • Enterprise Vault services
  • Antivirus management across the entire company
  • Microsoft Server management
  • General user / desktop support when needed
  • Ability to establish work priorities and ensure work is performed in a safe, timely manner
  • Engagement with suppliers regarding outages and Incident reporting
  • Troubleshoot issues as they arise – from the simple to the complex
  • Perform scheduled maintenance and upgrades on Virtual Environments and standalone servers
  • Provide support for Server infrastructure on an on-call rotation
  • Work with multiple teams to identify bottlenecks and other Server configuration issues
  • Document Server infrastructure, such as Server Room Layouts, Virtual Hosting Designs, backup plans and DR configurations, and other systems deemed to be critical
  • Demonstrated experience with network architectures and security vulnerabilities associated with Servers
  • Maintain and organize reporting information and documentation for Management review
  • Ensuring Servers and VM environments are protected at all times via patch updates, Server Room / Disaster Recovery site management
  • Ensuring business related services are maintained adequately including Directory and messaging services as well as critical business systems such as SAP, mining systems and plant systems.
  • Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems availability according to the MIS targets.

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL Services
  • Virtualization experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud based services
  • linux unix

