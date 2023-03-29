Service Desk Agent – Gauteng

Our client, a leading manufacturing company, is seeking a highly motivated and customer-focused Tier 1 Service Desk Agent to join their team on a 12-month contract basis.
As a Tier 1 Service Desk Agent, you will be responsible for providing exceptional technical support to our client’s end-users, ensuring that all issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualifications:
- Comptia A+ and N+ certification.
- ITIL Foundation certification.
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in a technical support role.
- Knowledge of Windows operating systems and Microsoft Office Suite.
- Experience with ticketing systems and remote support tools.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Provide first-level technical support to end-users via phone, email, and chat.
- Resolve technical issues and escalate complex issues to Tier 2 support.
- Track and document all support requests and resolutions in the ticketing system.
- Ensure timely resolution of all support requests, meeting or exceeding established service level agreements.
- Collaborate with other members of the IT team to continuously improve service delivery.
- Communicate effectively with end-users, providing clear and concise instructions and updates.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and customer service skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.
Work Environment:
- Onsite.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML