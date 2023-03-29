Service Desk Agent – Gauteng

Mar 29, 2023

Our client, a leading manufacturing company, is seeking a highly motivated and customer-focused Tier 1 Service Desk Agent to join their team on a 12-month contract basis.

As a Tier 1 Service Desk Agent, you will be responsible for providing exceptional technical support to our client’s end-users, ensuring that all issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Comptia A+ and N+ certification.

  • ITIL Foundation certification.

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in a technical support role.

  • Knowledge of Windows operating systems and Microsoft Office Suite.

  • Experience with ticketing systems and remote support tools.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Provide first-level technical support to end-users via phone, email, and chat.

  • Resolve technical issues and escalate complex issues to Tier 2 support.

  • Track and document all support requests and resolutions in the ticketing system.

  • Ensure timely resolution of all support requests, meeting or exceeding established service level agreements.

  • Collaborate with other members of the IT team to continuously improve service delivery.

  • Communicate effectively with end-users, providing clear and concise instructions and updates.

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Excellent communication and customer service skills.

  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

  • Ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.

Work Environment:

  • Onsite.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *