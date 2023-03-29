Service Desk Agent – Gauteng

Our client, a leading manufacturing company, is seeking a highly motivated and customer-focused Tier 1 Service Desk Agent to join their team on a 12-month contract basis.

As a Tier 1 Service Desk Agent, you will be responsible for providing exceptional technical support to our client’s end-users, ensuring that all issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

Qualifications Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

Comptia A+ and N+ certification.

ITIL Foundation certification.

Experience Required:

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a technical support role.

Knowledge of Windows operating systems and Microsoft Office Suite.

Experience with ticketing systems and remote support tools.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Provide first-level technical support to end-users via phone, email, and chat.

Resolve technical issues and escalate complex issues to Tier 2 support.

Track and document all support requests and resolutions in the ticketing system.

Ensure timely resolution of all support requests, meeting or exceeding established service level agreements.

Collaborate with other members of the IT team to continuously improve service delivery.

Communicate effectively with end-users, providing clear and concise instructions and updates.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and customer service skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.

Work Environment:

Onsite.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position