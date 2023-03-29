Software Developer

New vacancy available for a Software Developer to be based full-time in Centurion.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in either:

Computer Engineering

Electronic Engineering

Computer Science.

2 to 6 years of industry experience in software development of which at least 1 year is in:

C#,

WPF,

MVVM Design Pattern and

Visual Studio.

Additional extra experience that will be beneficial but is not mandatory:

SQL and

C++/C.

South African citizenship essential for security clearance.

Attributes:

Desire to develop software. In this role the main task of the Software Developer would be the development of computer software for cryptographic products.

Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving.

Self-driven and self-organizing with strong time management skills.

Attention to detail.

Good communication skills (- both verbal and written).

Ability to work within a collaborative team.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client develops and produces a wide range of secure information and communication products for both local and global markets. They have a strong technical design and development team that consists of more than 30 engineers and computer scientists. They take pride in their ability to mentor and develop young engineers and computer scientists for them to excel in their careers.

